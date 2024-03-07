Dairy Joy Drive-In 435 East Lincoln Avenue
FOOD
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER$3.29
Served with your choice of toppings.
- 1/3 LB TWIN HAMBURGER$4.79
Served with your choice of toppings.
- CHEESEBURGER$3.99
Served with your choice of toppings.
- 1/3 LB TWIN CHEESEBURGER$5.49
Served with your choice of toppings.
- DJ DELUXE$5.99
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, onion, pickles, special sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
- PIZZA BURGER$5.99
Two char-broiled burgers topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
- BIG TEXAN$6.39
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, bacon, a crispy fried onion ring, pickles, and BBQ sauce.
- MAC DADDY$6.39
Two char-broiled burgers topped with American cheese, bacon, and 2 fried bacon mac 'n' cheese bites. Served with your choice of toppings.
- CHILI CHEESEBURGER$6.39
Two char-broiled burgers topped with American cheese and drenched in our homemade chili.
- VEGGIE BURGER$6.39
Served with your choice of toppings.
- BRAT BURGER$6.99
Single or a double. Served with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
HOT DOGS
SEAFOOD
SANDWICHES & MORE
- BBQ BEEF$6.99
Homemade BBQ beef.
- BEEF 'N' SAUSAGE COMBO$11.59
Thinly sliced Italian beef combined with an Italian sausage.
- CHEESY CHEDDAR BEEF$9.39
Thinly sliced Italian beef topped with our cheddar cheese sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$6.89
5 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- FISH SANDWICH$6.39
A cod filet served with your choice of toppings.
- ITALIAN BEEF$8.39
Thinly sliced Italian beef. Try it with mozzarella cheese, peppers, and giardiniera.
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE$6.39
Served with your choice of toppings.
- KICKIN' CHICKEN$6.99
A crispy & spicy chicken cutlet sopped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato.
- PIZZA PUFF$5.99
A deep-fried puff stuffed with pepperoni, marinara, and mozzarella cheese.
- PORK TENDERLOIN$6.99
A breaded pork tenderloin served with your choice of toppings.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Grilled or Crispy. Served with your choice of toppings.
- GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN$6.79
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce.
- GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN$6.99
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Grilled or Crispy. Served with your choice of toppings.
- CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN$6.79
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce.
- CRISPY CHICKEN PARMESAN$6.99
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
FRIED CHICKEN
- 2 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN SNACK$8.99
Your choice of white or dark fried chicken and fries.
- 4 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN DINNER$12.99
4 pieces of our hand-breaded fried chicken, cooked to order. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a biscuit.
- 4 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$9.99
- 8 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$16.99
- 12 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$22.99
- 16 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$25.99
- 20 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$29.99
- 24 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$35.99
- BISCUIT$0.99
FRIES
- SMALL FRY$2.99
- LARGE FRY$3.59
- FAMILY FRY$5.99
- CHEESE FRIES$4.59
Topped with our cheddar cheese sauce.
- LOADED BACON FRIES$5.39
Topped with real bacon pieces and our cheddar cheese sauce.
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$6.38
Topped with our homemade chili and our cheddar cheese sauce.
- TACO CHEESE FRIES$6.38
Topped with taco beef and our cheddar cheese sauce.
SIDE ORDERS
- BACON MAC 'N' CHEESE BITES$5.99
- BAKED POTATO$4.49
- BONE-IN SPICY WINGS
- BONELESS WINGS
- BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BACON BITES$5.99
- CHEESEBALLS$5.99
- CHILI BOWL$4.99
Made in house.
- COLE SLAW$0.99+
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$5.49
- JALAPENO CHEDDAR POPPERS$5.99
- LOADED TOT-CHOS$6.49
Tater tots topped with cheddar cheese sauce, your choice of chili, beef, or chicken, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.99
- ONION RINGS$5.49
- POTATO SALAD$1.09+
- TATER TOTS$4.29
Try it with a cup of our cheddar cheese sauce.
- BISCUIT$0.99
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
OTHER
ICE CREAM
DOLE SOFT SERVE® Pineapple
- SMALL DOLE SOFT SERVE ® DISH$3.89
- MEDIUM DOLE SOFT SERVE ® DISH$4.49
- LARGE DOLE SOFT SERVE ® DISH$5.19
- SMALL DOLE SOFT SERVE ® CONE$3.89
- MEDIUM DOLE SOFT SERVE ® CONE$4.49
- LARGE DOLE SOFT SERVE ® CONE$5.19