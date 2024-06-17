Dairy Joy Drive-In 435 East Lincoln Avenue
FOOD
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$3.29
- 1/3 LB TWIN HAMBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$4.79
- CHEESEBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$3.99
- 1/3 LB TWIN CHEESEBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$5.49
- DJ DELUXE
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, onion, pickles, special sauce, lettuce, and tomato.$5.99
- PIZZA BURGER
Two char-broiled burgers topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.$5.99
- BIG TEXAN
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, bacon, a crispy fried onion ring, pickles, and BBQ sauce.$6.39
- MAC DADDY
Two char-broiled burgers topped with American cheese, bacon, and 2 fried bacon mac 'n' cheese bites. Served with your choice of toppings.$6.39
- CHILI CHEESEBURGER
Two char-broiled burgers topped with American cheese and drenched in our homemade chili.$6.39
- VEGGIE BURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$6.39
- BRAT BURGER
Single or a double. Served with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.$6.99
HOT DOGS
SEAFOOD
SANDWICHES & MORE
- BBQ BEEF
Homemade BBQ beef.$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- BEEF 'N' SAUSAGE COMBO
Thinly sliced Italian beef combined with an Italian sausage.$11.59
- CHEESY CHEDDAR BEEF
Thinly sliced Italian beef topped with our cheddar cheese sauce.$9.39
- CHICKEN TENDERS
5 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.$6.89
- FISH SANDWICH
A cod filet served with your choice of toppings.$6.39
- ITALIAN BEEF
Thinly sliced Italian beef. Try it with mozzarella cheese, peppers, and giardiniera.$8.39
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Served with your choice of toppings.$6.39
- KICKIN' CHICKEN
A crispy & spicy chicken cutlet sopped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato.$6.99
- PIZZA PUFF
A deep-fried puff stuffed with pepperoni, marinara, and mozzarella cheese.$5.99
- PORK TENDERLOIN
A breaded pork tenderloin served with your choice of toppings.$6.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled or Crispy. Served with your choice of toppings.$5.99
- GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce.$6.79
- GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.$6.99
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled or Crispy. Served with your choice of toppings.$5.99
- CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce.$6.79
- CRISPY CHICKEN PARMESAN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.$6.99
FRIED CHICKEN
- 2 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN SNACK
Your choice of white or dark fried chicken and fries.$8.99
- 4 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
4 pieces of our hand-breaded fried chicken, cooked to order. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a biscuit.$12.99
- 4 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$9.99
- 8 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$16.99
- 12 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$22.99
- 16 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$25.99
- 20 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$29.99
- 24 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$35.99
- BISCUIT$0.99
SALADS & MEXICAN
FRIES
- SMALL FRY$2.99
- LARGE FRY$3.59
- FAMILY FRY$5.99
- CHEESE FRIES
Topped with our cheddar cheese sauce.$4.59
- LOADED BACON FRIES
Topped with real bacon pieces and our cheddar cheese sauce.$5.39
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Topped with our homemade chili and our cheddar cheese sauce.$6.38
- TACO CHEESE FRIES
Topped with taco beef and our cheddar cheese sauce.$6.38
SIDE ORDERS
- BACON MAC 'N' CHEESE BITES$5.99
- BAKED POTATO$4.49
- BONE-IN SPICY WINGS
- BONELESS WINGS
- BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BACON BITES$5.99
- CHEESEBALLS$5.99
- CHILI BOWL
Made in house.$4.99
- COLE SLAW$0.99
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$5.49
- JALAPENO CHEDDAR POPPERS$5.99
- LOADED TOT-CHOS
Tater tots topped with cheddar cheese sauce, your choice of chili, beef, or chicken, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch.$6.49
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.99
- ONION RINGS$5.49
- POTATO SALAD$1.09
- TATER TOTS
Try it with a cup of our cheddar cheese sauce.$4.29
- BISCUIT$0.99
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
OTHER
ICE CREAM
DOLE SOFT SERVE® Orange
PECAN TURTLE SUNDAES
SHAKES & MALTS
FREEZES
SLUSH FREEZES
ICE CREAM SODAS
SPECIALTIES
- BANANA SPLIT$6.89
- COOKIE-WICH$3.99
- FROZEN BANANA$2.99
- HOT FUDGE CAKE$6.19
- NANA'S SPECIAL$5.99
- PB-WICH$3.99
- PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION$5.99
- ROYAL NUT BAR$3.99
- STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$6.19
- WORMS IN DIRT$5.99
- ICE CREAM NACHOS$6.99