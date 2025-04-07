Dairy Joy Drive-In 435 East Lincoln Avenue
PORK TENDERLOIN SPECIAL
FOOD
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$3.49
1/3 LB TWIN HAMBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$4.99
CHEESEBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$4.19
1/3 LB TWIN CHEESEBURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$5.69
DJ DELUXE
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, onion, pickles, special sauce, lettuce, and tomato.$6.19
PIZZA BURGER
Two char-broiled burgers topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.$6.19
BIG TEXAN
Two char-broiled burgers on a 3-layer bun. Topped with American cheese, bacon, a crispy fried onion ring, pickles, and BBQ sauce.$6.59
MAC DADDY
Two char-broiled burgers topped with American cheese, bacon, and 2 fried bacon mac 'n' cheese bites. Served with your choice of toppings.$6.59
CHILI CHEESEBURGER
Two char-broiled burgers topped with American cheese and drenched in our homemade chili.$6.59
1/2 POUND GLOBETROTTER
Three char-broiled burgers, each topped with cheese and bacon with our special sauce and ketchup on a gourmet bun.$8.99
VEGGIE BURGER
Served with your choice of toppings.$6.59
BRAT BURGER
Single or a double. Served with mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.$7.19
HOT DOGS
SEAFOOD
SANDWICHES & MORE
BBQ BEEF
Homemade BBQ beef.$7.19
BEEF 'N' SAUSAGE COMBO
Thinly sliced Italian beef combined with an Italian sausage.$11.99
CHEESY CHEDDAR BEEF
Thinly sliced Italian beef topped with our cheddar cheese sauce.$9.99
CHICKEN TENDERS
5 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.$7.09
FISH SANDWICH
A cod filet served with your choice of toppings.$6.59
ITALIAN BEEF
Thinly sliced Italian beef. Try it with mozzarella cheese, peppers, and giardiniera.$8.99
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Served with your choice of toppings.$6.59
KICKIN' CHICKEN
A crispy & spicy chicken cutlet sopped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato.$7.19
PIZZA PUFF
A deep-fried puff stuffed with pepperoni, marinara, and mozzarella cheese.$6.19
PORK TENDERLOIN
A breaded pork tenderloin served with your choice of toppings.$7.19
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled or Crispy. Served with your choice of toppings.$6.19
GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce.$6.99
GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.$7.19
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled or Crispy. Served with your choice of toppings.$6.19
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with mozzarella cheese and buffalo sauce.$6.99
CRISPY CHICKEN PARMESAN
Grilled or Crispy. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.$6.19
FRIED CHICKEN
2 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN SNACK
Your choice of white or dark fried chicken and fries.$9.99
4 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
4 pieces of our hand-breaded fried chicken, cooked to order. Served with fries, coleslaw, and a biscuit.$13.99
4 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$10.99
8 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$18.99
12 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$24.99
16 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$27.99
20 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$31.99
24 PIECE FRIED CHICKEN$37.99
BISCUIT$0.99
FRIES
SMALL FRY$3.19
LARGE FRY$3.79
FAMILY FRY$6.19
CHEESE FRIES
Topped with our cheddar cheese sauce.$4.79
LOADED BACON FRIES
Topped with real bacon pieces and our cheddar cheese sauce.$5.59
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Topped with our homemade chili and our cheddar cheese sauce.$6.58
TACO CHEESE FRIES
Topped with taco beef and our cheddar cheese sauce.$6.58
SIDE ORDERS
PIZZA EGG ROLLS
Two egg rolls, hand-stuffed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a marinara dipping sauce.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
BACON MAC 'N' CHEESE BITES$6.19
BAKED POTATO$4.69
BONE-IN SPICY WINGS
BONELESS WINGS
BROCCOLI CHEDDAR BACON BITES$6.19
CHEESEBALLS$6.19
CHILI BOWL
Made in house.$4.99
COLE SLAW$0.99
FRIED MUSHROOMS$5.69
JALAPENO CHEDDAR POPPERS$6.19
LOADED POTATO SOUP
Made in house.$4.99OUT OF STOCK
LOADED TOT-CHOS
Tater tots topped with cheddar cheese sauce, your choice of chili, beef, or chicken, and a drizzle of chipotle ranch.$6.69
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.19
ONION RINGS$5.69
POTATO SALAD$1.09
TATER TOTS
Try it with a cup of our cheddar cheese sauce.$4.49
TOASTED CHEESY RAVIOLI$6.19
BISCUIT$0.99
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
BOTTES & CANS
OTHER
ICE CREAM
DOLE SOFT SERVE® Orange
PECAN TURTLE SUNDAES
SHAKES & MALTS
FREEZES
SLUSH FREEZES
ICE CREAM SODAS
SPECIALTIES
BANANA SPLIT$6.99
BUNNY TRACKS EASTER SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream, marshmallow, robin egg Whoppers, whipped cream, and a peep.$5.99
COOKIE-WICH$3.99
FROZEN BANANA$2.99
HOT FUDGE CAKE$6.19
ICE CREAM NACHOS$6.99
NANA'S SPECIAL$5.99
PB-WICH$3.99
PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION$5.99
ROYAL NUT BAR$3.99
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE$6.19
WORMS IN DIRT$5.99
ICE CREAM TOGO
OTHER
BUNNY TRACKS EASTER SUNDAE
Vanilla ice cream, marshmallow, robin egg Whoppers, whipped cream, and a peep.